Core Keeper update for 20 September 2023

Core Keeper - Mod SDK Patch Notes - 0.6.3

Other:

  • Mod SDK support.
  • Mod.io integration.
  • Removed excessive logging when loading configuration files.
  • Changed Unity scripting backend to use Mono instead of IL2CPP.

Bug Fixes:

  • Added some missing item descriptions in creative mode.
  • Updated some item descriptions to reflect new use cases.
  • Fixed a bug where the built-in Steam browser would open the Discord app every time the game was started after the feedback option on the start menu had been clicked.
  • The Easter Pillar can no longer be placed in the same spot where another pillar has already been placed.

