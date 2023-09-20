Core Keeper - Mod SDK Patch Notes - 0.6.3

Other:
- Mod SDK support.
- Mod.io integration.
- Removed excessive logging when loading configuration files.
- Changed Unity scripting backend to use Mono instead of IL2CPP.
Bug Fixes:
- Added some missing item descriptions in creative mode.
- Updated some item descriptions to reflect new use cases.
- Fixed a bug where the built-in Steam browser would open the Discord app every time the game was started after the feedback option on the start menu had been clicked.
- The Easter Pillar can no longer be placed in the same spot where another pillar has already been placed.
Changed files in this update