Share · View all patches · Build 12232090 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your patience!

Dancing Row has been updated with 6 new songs!

**1. (여자)아이들 ((G)I-DLE) – 퀸카 (Queencard)

에스파 (aespa) – Spicy 아이브 (IVE) – I AM 아이브 (IVE) – Kitsch 투모로우바이투게더 (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) – Sugar Rush Ride 정국 (Jung Kook) - Seven (feat. Latto)**

All six songs above include all difficulty levels.

We hope to bring you more enjoyable songs in the future.

Thank you!