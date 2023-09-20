Bug Fix [12232048] [1.0.8-6383f32b]

Thanks everyone for the feedback !
It seems like I underestimate how much people can exploit the game mechanics :). I will be adding a new mode next week to make the game more interesting. There will also be some balance change next week.
This patch just fix some of the issues reported.
UI/UX Changes
- Add mutation icon to run history.
Bug Fixes
- Fix Eggplant.
- Fix Replant not replanting with mutation.
- Fix Climber and Support mutation gaining way too much values.
- Estimate bee plot usage.
- Fix some more ui glitches.
- Fix description for various cards
Quality of Life
- Add settings for bigger cursor to support 4k screen.
