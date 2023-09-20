 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crop Rotation update for 20 September 2023

Bug Fix [12232048] [1.0.8-6383f32b]

Share · View all patches · Build 12232048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for the feedback !

It seems like I underestimate how much people can exploit the game mechanics :). I will be adding a new mode next week to make the game more interesting. There will also be some balance change next week.

This patch just fix some of the issues reported.

UI/UX Changes

  • Add mutation icon to run history.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Eggplant.
  • Fix Replant not replanting with mutation.
  • Fix Climber and Support mutation gaining way too much values.
  • Estimate bee plot usage.
  • Fix some more ui glitches.
  • Fix description for various cards

Quality of Life

  • Add settings for bigger cursor to support 4k screen.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2348092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2348093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2348094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link