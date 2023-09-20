Bug Fix [12232048] [1.0.8-6383f32b]

Share · View all patches · Build 12232048 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the feedback !

It seems like I underestimate how much people can exploit the game mechanics :). I will be adding a new mode next week to make the game more interesting. There will also be some balance change next week.

This patch just fix some of the issues reported.

UI/UX Changes

Add mutation icon to run history.

Bug Fixes

Fix Eggplant.

Fix Replant not replanting with mutation.

Fix Climber and Support mutation gaining way too much values.

Estimate bee plot usage.

Fix some more ui glitches.

Fix description for various cards

Quality of Life