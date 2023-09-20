We decided to re-write the enemy spawning from scratch, so now instead of the enemies spawning forever, there is a targetted weight or difficulty the game tries to match. This will lead to more variety in enemy spawns while maintaining a steady difficulty curve, rather than spawning more enemies than it is reasonably handled at that point in the run.
Changes
- Lowered the price of Utility Meta-Progression by 50%
- The small Blobs now spawn further out when the big blue slime dies
Balance
- Lowered the fire rate of Fire Sprites (flaming skulls) by 9%
- Increased Hammer Slime (Grey tall slime) Speed by 2
Fixes
- Fixed Railgun’s ability only having damage and speed upgrades affect the first coil.
- Fixed Banishing too many Boons or Unpseakable artifacts crashing the game
- Fixed Sacrificial Tithe not getting the bonus damage
- Fixed Fire Sprites explosion particle effect spawning in the wrong position
