Eldritch Exterminators update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix #4

Hotfix #4

20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We decided to re-write the enemy spawning from scratch, so now instead of the enemies spawning forever, there is a targetted weight or difficulty the game tries to match. This will lead to more variety in enemy spawns while maintaining a steady difficulty curve, rather than spawning more enemies than it is reasonably handled at that point in the run.

Changes

  • Lowered the price of Utility Meta-Progression by 50%
  • The small Blobs now spawn further out when the big blue slime dies

Balance

  • Lowered the fire rate of Fire Sprites (flaming skulls) by 9%
  • Increased Hammer Slime (Grey tall slime) Speed by 2

Fixes

  • Fixed Railgun’s ability only having damage and speed upgrades affect the first coil.
  • Fixed Banishing too many Boons or Unpseakable artifacts crashing the game
  • Fixed Sacrificial Tithe not getting the bonus damage
  • Fixed Fire Sprites explosion particle effect spawning in the wrong position

