[Update] Patch Notes: September 20th

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

Back-to-School Name Stickers Event! (09/20 - 10/4)New semester has begun! Collect Name Stickers to obtain items like the Shy Light Zombie Nameplate and the Transcendence Decoder!

Two New Parts Celebration Event (9/20 - 10/4)To celebrate the release of 'Bomb Boost' and 'Bomb Self-Shield', we've made it so you can get rewards simply by playing the game!

CSN:S 9th Anniversary Event (09/20 - 10/4)It's the 9th Anniversary of CSN:S! Join the event and claim your rewards!

CSN:S 9th Anniversary Box Sale (09/20 - 10/4)Come celebrate the 9th Anniversary of CSN:S with a special promotion!

Zombie New Scenario 8-4 Map



Survival: Isolation

Survivors of the Aegis Institute received intel that Super Soldiers and Kronos were meeting up and decided they must surprise them with an ambush. Instead, after arriving at the rendezvous point, the team gets surrounded by a horde of enemies.

New Part Information

Bomb Boost Part - Grades 1 - 6

Type: Part Content: A part that can be equipped on the bomb to enhance its performance. In Zombie Mode, a set percentage of the bomb's attack power will be increased, depending on the grade of the part. In Zombie Scenario, a set percentage of the bomb's attack power will be increased, depending on the grade of the part. Bombs that can be equipped with parts have a Parts Emblem before the bomb's name.

Bomb Self-Shield Part - Grades 1 - 6

Type: Part Content: A part that can be equipped on the bomb to enhance its performance. In Zombie Mode, reduces the maximum set amount of damage done to self from equipped bombs, depending on the grade of the part (based on 100 Armor). In Zombie Scenario, reduces the maximum set amount of damage done to self from equipped bombs depending on the grade of the part (based on 100 Armor). Bombs that can be equipped with parts have a Parts Emblem before the bomb's name.



Event Information

Back-to-School Name Stickers Event! (09/20- 10/4)

New semester has begun! Collect Name Stickers to obtain items like the Shy Light Zombie Nameplate and the Transcendence Decoder!

Event Requirements / How to Participate (Any mode) Get 1 Name Sticker for every 20 / 40 minutes of play time. (Up to 2 a day) Score 100 kills and clear the new Zombie Scenario map, Survival: Isolation, on Hard or higher difficulty to earn 3 Name Stickers (up to a maximum of 3 during the event).

Cumulative Rewards: x2: Rare Decoder x5 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x5 x4: Unique Decoder + Grade 3 Parts Reward Box x10 x6: Unique Decoder x2 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 x8: Unique Decoder x5 x10: 10,000 Mileage Coupon + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 x12: Event Decoder x4 + Class Decoder x14: Shy Light Zombie Nameplate (300 Days) + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4

x16: Class Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 x18: 10,000 Mileage Coupon + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 x20: Event Decoder x6 x22: Class Decoder x6 x24: Transcendence Decoder x7 x26: Season Badge x100

Notice Pileup reward is limited to once per account. Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (including Studio Mode). At least 5 minutes of playtime are required to complete Zombie Scenario mode missions. Excludes auto hunt kills regardless of mode. Playtime missions can be completed in all modes. All Name Stickers will be removed during maintenance on 10/4. If you have obtained all Season Badges and cannot earn more, you will receive a Black Market Badge instead. The Event Decoder can be used until midnight on the day it is obtained.



Two New Parts Celebration Event (09/20- 10/4)

To celebrate the release of 'Bomb Boost' and 'Bomb Self-Shield', we've made it so you can get rewards simply by playing the game!

Conditions / Rewards Reach 5 minutes of playtime to obtain one of each Grade 3 Part from the total of 18 available.

Notice Rewards are limited to one per account. Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (including Studio Mode).



Bonus Disassembly Event (09/20- 10/4)

You can participate in the Bonus Disassembly Event by clicking "Bonus Disassembly" at the bottom of the Lobby. During the event, 10 players can select the weapons they want to disassemble, with one lucky player receiving extra mileage. Participants can get 500 mileage for each weapon they disassemble.

Details Weekdays and Weekends - 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST Minimum Participation Mileage: 5,000 Some items will be adjusted based on the weapon's rarity. Table ranks are in the order of highest value first. Weapon criteria are determined the day the Bonus Disassembly Event starts. If the weapon's rank changes, its value in the Bonus Disassembly Event will be updated. New items for disassembly: Gravity Repulsor, M3 Azhi Dahaka, DESERT MG3, DESERT M2, DESERT SPAS-12, DESERT HAMMER, DESERT WA2000, DESERT M95, DESERT Dual Infinity Final, DESERT M60E4



CSN:S 9th Anniversary Event (09/20- 10/4)

It's the 9th Anniversary of CSN:S! Join the event and claim your rewards!

Participation Requirements Log-in: Event Decoder

Play 10/20/30 minutes a day: 1 Point

Point Accumulation Rewards 3 Points: Norinco Type 86S

9 Points: Rare Decoder x10 15 Points: Unique Decoder x8 18 Points: Unique Premium Decoder x5 21 Points: 10,000 Mileage Coupon x3 27 Points: Transcendence Weapon Pass (3 Days) 30 Points: Class Decoder x10 33 Points: Festival Nameplate (Permanent)

36 points: Transcendence Decoder x10

Notice Rewards are limited to one per account. You can earn up to 3 points a day. Eligible Zombie Modes: No mode restrictions You can participate in Studio Mode Player Requirement: 3 or more Can participate in Laboratory Mode



CSN:S 9th Anniversary Medal Giveaway (09/20 - 09/24)

Log in to celebrate the CSN:S 9th Anniversary and claim your medal!



Participation Requirements Log in during 9/20 - 9/24 to receive your permanent CSN:S 9th Anniversary Celebration Medal

Notice Rewards are limited to one per account.



Good-Bye Season 16 Double-Up Event (09/20- 10/4)

Earn double the amount of Season Badges from daily and weekly missions during the event.

CSN:S 9th Anniversary Box Sale (09/20 - 10/4)



Come celebrate the 9th Anniversary of CSN:S with a special promotion!

Products On Offer Transcendence Enhanced Weapon Ignite-10

The latest release of Aegis Institute, the Ignite can swiftly take on multiple enemies. Ignition Blast: Right-click to detonate immediately, inflicting damage on enemies in front of you and reducing their movement speed for a short time. Probability: 1% Two 9th Anniversary Special Items (Void Avenger / Divine Blaster), Probability of Each: 0.075%

Notice Earn 15 mileage just for opening the box! Unused boxes will be automatically opened with their contents awarded during the 10/4 maintenance.



CSN:S 9th Anniversary Box Discount Sale (09/20 - 10/4)

9th Anniversary Celebration Boxes will be discounted up to 90%

Discounted Content Anniversary Box x10: 90% Discount Anniversary Box x25: 54% Discount

Notice Each discounted product can only be purchased once per account.



Misc.