 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girl UP update for 20 September 2023

The first have arrived, tutu

Share · View all patches · Build 12231606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Tutus have been added, to help throughout the adventure
The map was improved and some bugs fixed.
Without further ado, Girl UP awaits you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2567041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link