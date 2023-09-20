Hello everyone!
Tutus have been added, to help throughout the adventure
The map was improved and some bugs fixed.
Without further ado, Girl UP awaits you.
Girl UP update for 20 September 2023
The first have arrived, tutu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
