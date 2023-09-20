V0.1
[NEW]
-Ranking shortcut added to Home Screen.
-Added Reset/Relog button to infinite Loading Screens.
-Characters limit in Game Chat.
-Spray hotkey Q is now quick-spraying previously selected spray. Hold Q to show the Spray Selector Menu.
-Dynamite has now a disabled model on 0 ammo left.
[CHANGED]
-Shotgun has been balanced: DMG 15 > 12, Range 100 > 23.
-Vouchers have been moved from Shop to Profile.
-Tomahawk has been balanced: DMG 9 > 20, Range (around blade).
-Search Rooms -> Join button highlight changed from Green to Yellow.
-Settings highlight has been changed from background orange to icon orange.
-Ranking is now displaying best 300 players.
[FIXED]
-Deathmatch and Team DeathMatch enemy indicators has been removed.
-Fixed bug with player's death black screen at the match game resume window.
-Voucher freeze on inventory loading.
-Servers were not refreshing properly - Players could join to the ending match.
-Sekta Map: Fixed roof's and walls holes.
-Players could join to the server over the max players cap.
-Players could join to one team only to make unbalanced game.
-Respawn countdown was not counting properly.
-Death Zone countdown was not refreshing properly.
-Sudbury Map: Fixed ground hole on long street.
-Sudbury Map: Death Zones were showing in wrong places.
-Spray sound was activating itself without a reason.
[REMOVED]
-None
Changed files in this update