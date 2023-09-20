V0.1

[NEW]

-Ranking shortcut added to Home Screen.

-Added Reset/Relog button to infinite Loading Screens.

-Characters limit in Game Chat.

-Spray hotkey Q is now quick-spraying previously selected spray. Hold Q to show the Spray Selector Menu.

-Dynamite has now a disabled model on 0 ammo left.

[CHANGED]

-Shotgun has been balanced: DMG 15 > 12, Range 100 > 23.

-Vouchers have been moved from Shop to Profile.

-Tomahawk has been balanced: DMG 9 > 20, Range (around blade).

-Search Rooms -> Join button highlight changed from Green to Yellow.

-Settings highlight has been changed from background orange to icon orange.

-Ranking is now displaying best 300 players.

[FIXED]

-Deathmatch and Team DeathMatch enemy indicators has been removed.

-Fixed bug with player's death black screen at the match game resume window.

-Voucher freeze on inventory loading.

-Servers were not refreshing properly - Players could join to the ending match.

-Sekta Map: Fixed roof's and walls holes.

-Players could join to the server over the max players cap.

-Players could join to one team only to make unbalanced game.

-Respawn countdown was not counting properly.

-Death Zone countdown was not refreshing properly.

-Sudbury Map: Fixed ground hole on long street.

-Sudbury Map: Death Zones were showing in wrong places.

-Spray sound was activating itself without a reason.

[REMOVED]

-None