Patch 7.13 – New Legend: Loki, Gadget Select Menu, Elo Improvements, and More!

_The Mastermind has escaped Terminus! Loki is ready to cause chaos in the Grand Tournament using his Katars, Scythe, and the giant serpent Jr. Mungandr.

When not collecting data in the Grand Tournament, away from scrutinizing glares, Loki continues to refine his knowledge and skills in preparation for what's to come. Despite what others think, he knows that all ends will justify the means.

Patch 7.13 is also stacked with other exciting new additions like a new Weapon and Gadget Selector available in Custom lobbies, improvements to Elo and XP Gains, and several Game Improvements & Bug Fixes._

Loki – “The Mastermind”

Weapons: Katars, Scythe

Stats: 4 Strength, 8 Dexterity, 5 Defense, 5 Speed

“It is difficult to predict a cataclysm. Even more difficult to prepare for one without being seen as mad. So, when Loki was tasked by the gods to seal a dangerous substance with his controversial patented dimensionmancy, he believed his genius was finally being recognized.”

Loki portals in with 3 new Skins:

THNX Researcher Loki –"I need more souls for my experiments…"

Arcane Loki – "Venom mixed with malice."

Outlaw Loki – "Cassidy couldn't even catch this one."



Players can now specify which Gadgets can spawn and even disable Weapon spawns if desired in a custom lobby!

Appears in the popup where players select the Game Mode and other preferences.

Select which Gadgets you want to spawn.

Select whether Weapons spawn in or not.

The camera mode (e.g. close camera, action camera, etc) can now be changed in the pause menu mid-match on PC!



Team Elo is being improved by accelerating the amount gained after a win based on the difference between the average of both players’ personal 2v2 Elo ratings and their current Team Elo rating.

For example, a Diamond team will get their Team Elo to Diamond in much fewer games than before. Please note that Team Elo rating is used for leaderboard rankings and Glory, while matchmaking has always considered a team’s personal 2v2 Elo average.



Players now gain more XP for fighting high rated opponents in matchmaking queues! Bonus XP gain is applied based on the Elo of your opponent (or average personal Elo of an opposing team). An extra 5% at 1390 (Gold 1) that scales to 50% at 2000 (Diamond 1). A 100% bonus (double XP) is applied when playing against a Valhallan opponent.



Phase in and out of visibility as you fight for your escape from Loki's prison! Queue up against 2 other Players in a 3 minute FFA game with 300% damage. Score 2 points for KO-ing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. All while you and your opponents go invisible when not using powers!

3 Player FFA

3 minutes

300% Damage

Most points at the end wins!

Gameplay

It is now possible to play more unbalanced teams, like 3v1 and 5v2, in team-centric game modes like Brawlball and Kung Foot.

Improved bot pathing on Small Brawlhaven, Shipwreck Falls and Small Enigma.

Bots set in a difficulty range that makes them Weapon starve have been improved and now Weapon starve in a more realistic manner. UI

Adjusted the HUD to be arranged better in unbalanced teams.

Players can now ban Map/Gadgets after they play 1 game in a queue.

All Stances are now automatically unlocked in Offline Tournament Lobbies.

Improved platform bounds and normal Item spawns on Florence Terrace. Art & Animation

The Wall Tag emote now layers behind other objects so that the concrete wall doesn't cover up other players.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug in Challenges Mode where the Greatsword Dash Cancel Combo Challenge was not performed correctly by the Sensei..

Fixed a bug where Florence Terrance had inconsistent team initial item spawns.

Fixed a bug where throwing a Sticky Bomb onto a monster in Horde Mode would cause the game to crash.

Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn from the wrong side on 3v1 team-centric game modes. It is now possible to play 3v1 or 1v3 matches in the following game-modes: Brawlball, Bombsketball, Beachbrawl, Capture the Flag, Kung Foot, Volleybrawl

Fixed a bug where dodging with a Sticky Bomb attached would detach and reattach it to yourself, which would cause the KO to count as an SD instead of giving credit to the passer or thrower.

Fixed a bug where having cross-inventory active while offline would not let you play offline games.

Fully armored and ready to fight! Claim the Cinderguard Bundle, which includes:

Cinderguard Thor Skin

Thor Legend Unlock

Sol Smasher Hammer Weapon Skin

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Magyar, Lucien, Ezio, Xull, Val, Mordex, Kaya, Artemis, and Lin Fei.