- Doors are easier to enter when you have higher movement speed.
- Donuts from "Not Your Sandwich" Are more visible.
- Thumbtack damage scales with the players damage.
- Tony no longer goes through walls.
- Audio settings are less touchy.
Tax Evasion update for 20 September 2023
Some tweaks.
