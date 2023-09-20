 Skip to content

Tax Evasion update for 20 September 2023

Some tweaks.

Build 12231295

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doors are easier to enter when you have higher movement speed.
  • Donuts from "Not Your Sandwich" Are more visible.
  • Thumbtack damage scales with the players damage.
  • Tony no longer goes through walls.
  • Audio settings are less touchy.

