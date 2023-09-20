Version 1.26 patch notes

Gameplay
- New Quest from cid on day 6 teaches players how to use information sign post.
- Pull up animations implemented, more quick/visual feedback for picking up items when you hold the cancel button.
- Saplings can be pulled back out for all trees
- When pressing the cancel button, player will not turn to face mouse position anymore (only action button respects setting value as cancel is not a mouse action).
- UI background animation for character creation screen removed (since players can spend lots of time here)
- Tobias will accept the pink honey now from quest
- Increased the price of Honey and Pink Honey by 3 times (wrong pricing before)
- Blue Arrow frog needs better spawn rate
Bugs
- Off season crops in greenhouse will not die the next day.
- Can swing tools in greenhouse now
- While pet is away and busy, you can no longer interact with their inventory slots over the top of the BUSY overlay
- Wood disappears from hand now when using fireplace and it is your last wood. Fireplace shows notification about 2x wood requirement if only holding 1 wood.
- Fixed churner sprite cut off when processing
- Projectiles no longer disappear on pausing game
- Picking pixie warning popup show [btn] code instead of parsing actual button fixed
- Sleeping ZZZ particle removed from characters in cutscenes (second time round)
- Picking up pixes from shrines into bottles can also use the Cancel button now to make it consistent (the action button also works as an additional button for shrines only since this is their main function)
- Pixie bubble info now disappears when toolbar is hidden
- Shift or Ctrl clicking any item with attachments no longer makes you lose all the attachments (fixed last version but forgot to include in notes)
Known Issues:
- Mushrooms are not clustering correctly or disappearing randomly
- Alpaca’s dropping wrong colored wool
- Health bar not correctly updating length when equipping item or eating card that alters HP stats
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
- Caterpillars walking across water, frogs spawning in the walls in caves
Changed files in this update