New Quick Patch for LION's Early access, this contains several new fixes and the Initial Base for a rework on the Judges Coliseum Level, now a tutorial mode was added and boss rush, several difficulty levels will be added in the following patches alongside new content.
Also, the Double jump no longer will unlock after obtaining a certain number of children but instead will be located in a cavern where Victorialem is obtained, the Upgrade Media won’t show for the moment as is being produced.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 20 September 2023
LION Update 0.4.03
