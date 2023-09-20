 Skip to content

Tint 'n Ink update for 20 September 2023

Fixing: Purchases 🔧

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

First of all thank you so much to русское сообщество and 华人社区 for the immense support and downloads these days. We are close to exceeding 300K downloads and more than 100 simultaneously players, Figures that were truly unthinkable a few days ago.

I want to invite you to be part of our Discord Community to have the best communication and rivals matchmaking. All of you are welcome.

In this update, we are fixing an issue reported by you!

IMPROVEMENTS
· N/A

FIXES
· Purchased items were not processed successfully (If you purchased the Premium Pass during the last update, It will be active now)

KNOWN ISSUES
· Server list sometimes flicks when various events are active and just display one or two correctly.

Thank you so much for playing,
Golden Dog Interactive, SAS.

