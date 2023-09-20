Updating R. Pra

Hello, friends. Autumn has come, which means

IT'S TIME TO PICK MUSHROOMS

In Update 92, the location "River Pra" has been completely updated. When creating this location, AI methods of terrain generation were used, which means that all shores, backwaters and lakes are available to you for research and fishing. In the forests along the banks of this quiet river, you can find mushrooms, and use them to cook various dishes on a campfire.

The crafting interface has been changed, and recipes are distributed across several craftstation. Some of them you can use at the location of the river Pra, some of them are taken out to the tent (yes, now the tent also serves as a craft station), and the recipes for exchanging tokens have been transferred to the store.

Baits such as corn and potato cubes have been removed from sale, but recipes for their manual production have been added. Also, they can be traded at auction. Resources plastic, metal and balsa bar have been removed from sale and they can be obtained through quests or collectible cards.

Also, mussel and crab resources have been added, they are extracted by collecting on the seashore (at the moment only the Caspian Sea)

Added several new achievements.

In the donation shop, the possibility of purchasing seasonal chests is open.

That's it, have fun.