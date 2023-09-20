Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 6 [573661]

Bugs & Crashes:
- Added missing Mothball names
- Fixed crash when entering town & after the cutscene finishes
- Fixed "Revive: Damage Bonus" power buff not lasting for multiple rooms
- Fixed a crash when trying to serialize a large number of items
- Fixed a crash related to electric powers
- Fixed issue where players can spawn in town with low health
- Fixed a crash related to Bulbin Towers and the Hazard Idol
Misc:
- Enabled Portals as a droppable power again
- Added logging of player, mob, room clear/lock data when the "I'm Stuck" button is pressed
- Added (even more) logging to help us track down issues we are seeing
- Various character dialogue tweaks and fixes
