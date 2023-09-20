 Skip to content

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 20 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 6 [573661]

Patch 6 [573661]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs & Crashes:
  • Added missing Mothball names
  • Fixed crash when entering town & after the cutscene finishes
  • Fixed "Revive: Damage Bonus" power buff not lasting for multiple rooms
  • Fixed a crash when trying to serialize a large number of items
  • Fixed a crash related to electric powers
  • Fixed issue where players can spawn in town with low health
  • Fixed a crash related to Bulbin Towers and the Hazard Idol
Misc:
  • Enabled Portals as a droppable power again
  • Added logging of player, mob, room clear/lock data when the "I'm Stuck" button is pressed
  • Added (even more) logging to help us track down issues we are seeing
  • Various character dialogue tweaks and fixes

