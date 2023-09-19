 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fish Bone update for 19 September 2023

Update 0.0.0.23 FishBone Flying Vehicles 20/09/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12230451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FishBone Update 0.0.0.23 Flying Vehicles 20/09/2023
-Open Gear
-Vehicle crafting system.
-Open Floating House Flying Vehicles.
-Crafting Vehicles.
-Fix clothing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207221 Depot 2207221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link