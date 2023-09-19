FishBone Update 0.0.0.23 Flying Vehicles 20/09/2023
-Open Gear
-Vehicle crafting system.
-Open Floating House Flying Vehicles.
-Crafting Vehicles.
-Fix clothing.
Fish Bone update for 19 September 2023
Update 0.0.0.23 FishBone Flying Vehicles 20/09/2023
