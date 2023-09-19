 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 19 September 2023

0️⃣ PATCH 0.802 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 12230392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

24 hours after the initial release, we're rolling out the first quick patch for Chapter 0.
Nik would be proud of our efficiency.

Based on initial feedback, it became clear that the process of purchasing upgrades in the shop needed clarification. Therefore, we've made a couple of tweaks to streamline the meta-progression flow.

PATCH NOTES 0.802

[Gameplay changes]

  • Removed purchase prices for the few shop nodes that still had it
  • Fixed Nobunaga's Flight Ability duration

[QoL]

  • Made characters and weapon stats that can be upgraded more clearly clickable
  • Shop Tutorial: removed 1000 words, added one snapshot (a picture is worth 1000 words)
  • Removed Quests
  • Extended the duration of prompts on-screen
  • Updated some translations

Your feedback is invaluable as we shape "Time Survivors: Chapter 0" together; share your suggestions on our Discord server.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2455501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link