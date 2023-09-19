0️⃣ PATCH 0.802 0️⃣

24 hours after the initial release, we're rolling out the first quick patch for Chapter 0.

Nik would be proud of our efficiency.

Based on initial feedback, it became clear that the process of purchasing upgrades in the shop needed clarification. Therefore, we've made a couple of tweaks to streamline the meta-progression flow.

PATCH NOTES 0.802

[Gameplay changes]

Removed purchase prices for the few shop nodes that still had it

Fixed Nobunaga's Flight Ability duration

[QoL]

Made characters and weapon stats that can be upgraded more clearly clickable

Shop Tutorial: removed 1000 words, added one snapshot (a picture is worth 1000 words)

Removed Quests

Extended the duration of prompts on-screen

Updated some translations

Your feedback is invaluable as we shape "Time Survivors: Chapter 0" together; share your suggestions on our Discord server.