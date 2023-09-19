 Skip to content

Wyrd Gun update for 19 September 2023

Additional talents and perks

Build 12230385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2 new talent trees!
4 new effects!
2 new triggers!

Effects that upgrade your gun have been reworked to work better with the new breeding system
Bug fixes

