Autocraft update for 19 September 2023

Ok I believe I got most things right this time... xD

Build 12230326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gold starts as 0 again...

Gloves resistances will increase.. when upgraded...

Clicking continue will no longer remove your Battle log TEXT in battle screen...

Changed files in this update

