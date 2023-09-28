September 28 Hotfix Patch Notes

Howdy Valley Villagers!

Following up on the Enchanted Adventure update and feedback shared by this community, the team has squashed a number of notable bugs that cropped up in the update’s wake.

As we’ve said before, thank you for taking the time to share your game experiences with us. They go a long way in helping to identify the issues that are impacting the community most, further influencing the direction of hotfixes such as this.

Check out all the details below:

BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue which would trigger Game Initialization Error #201 if the game is closed and reopened with either of the Haunted Mansion House Styles set on the main player house. Please note: You are now able to equip the Haunted Mansion House Styles to your heart’s content!

Fixed an issue which caused increased lag within the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

In order to reduce crash instances, we have temporarily capped Xbox Series S and X platforms at 30fps. We are actively investigating further improvements to benefit these platforms and will keep you updated on these developments.

Fixed a crash that occurred when opening the Map menu.

Fixed an issue in which the entrance to the Beach House House Style was flipped 90 degrees.

Fixed an issue in which several Haunted Holiday Star Path items could be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s Store for 1 Star Coin.

Fixed an issue which caused the individual tool skins in the Skeletal Tool Set to appear with placeholder names.

Fixed an issue in which some unowned tool skins in the Wardrobe menu display placeholder names.

“Miracles Take Time” quest: Fixed an issue in which the Pumpkin House does not appear in the Forgotten Lands, blocking quest progress.

“The Heart of Dreamlight Valley” quest: Implemented a workaround which should add the missing water to the inventories of affected players. We are continuing to investigate this issue for a fix to the core of the issue.

“The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley” quest: Fixed an issue in which the note from the board that players need to examine is unreachable.

Increased resolution of reward previews in the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

Adjusted the eye color of one of Ursula’s eels.

Adjusted names of multiple quests.

Adjusted Beauty and the Beast Realm unlock text.

Updated newsfeed preview image and banner for Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle.

Various additional bug fixes, localization fixes, and stability improvements.

