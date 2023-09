Hotfix: v0.8.10.4

Fixes:

Fixed some issues with the glass on a Sliding Door

Fixed an issue where multiple cleaners would go to a room when a guest checked out

Fixed an issue where multiple objects were displayed as medium cleanliness on the heatmap when they were not able to be cleaned at all

