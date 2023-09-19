 Skip to content

Crosshair Genie update for 19 September 2023

Patch Update (1.1.1) - Hotfix

Build 12230226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed issue where overlay hotkeys would stop working
  • Updated Steam notification logic so Crosshair Genie isn't displayed as your current game. The notification will not show if the designer is minimized (that includes minimizing to system tray) once the designer is in focus to where you can make pixel changes the notification will show again. Please let us know what you think of this change and what further improvements can be done

