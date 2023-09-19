Patch Update (1.1.1) - Hotfix

- Fixed issue where overlay hotkeys would stop working
- Updated Steam notification logic so Crosshair Genie isn't displayed as your current game. The notification will not show if the designer is minimized (that includes minimizing to system tray) once the designer is in focus to where you can make pixel changes the notification will show again. Please let us know what you think of this change and what further improvements can be done
