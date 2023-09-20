Major Update - Vampire Hunters Update #4

Hello, Hunters!

It's time for our first major update, and we could not be more excited!

It's been almost 2 months since our launch, and we've gathered extremely helpful feedback so far. Our goal is to use Early Access to its fullest and make all the changes we believe will make Vampire Hunters even more amazing!

To achieve that, we kindly request that you keep providing us with your feedback, especially on the changes we've implemented in this major update. We will continue to address your feedback to keep improving Vampire Hunters even further!

Before we delve into the details, let's have a brief summary of the major changes:

The level-up screen now works like a shop where you can purchase weapons and relics (and do much more).

Permanent upgrades are now divided into tiers, and you have an account level.

All levels have been rebalanced, and there are many more enemies to mow down!

A new level has been added: Sewers.

New enemies, new animations for old enemies, visual improvements, and new relics have been added.

New weapon leveling system.

Now, let's dive into the details.

Changelog:

New Level-Up System: Shop

One of the major problems we identified in Vampire Hunters was the leveling-up system. Players were advancing too rapidly, and many decisions made during leveling were rendered meaningless.

To address this issue, we've completely overhauled how the system functions and adjusted the amount of experience points required to level up. Here's a concise summary:

When you level up, a shop becomes available.

Inside the shop, you'll be able to purchase weapons and relics.

You can buy them using the gold you've collected during the run.

Four options for weapons and relics are displayed on each screen.

You can purchase a reroll to obtain different options.

Additionally, you have the option to sell your weapons.

You can check your stats and track your progress.

You also have charges to lock, ban, or purchase items at a discount.

New Weapon Level-Up System

The weapons that you can buy inside the shop work differently than before. Now, the weapons come with their perks already included.

Weapons come in levels 1 to 5. The higher the level, the stronger the perks (and the more expensive the weapons).

You'll have the ability to merge two weapons of the same level to obtain a new one of the next level.

Weapons have classes that can be combined to unlock extra buffs.

New Weapon Class System

Auto.

Semi Auto.

Constant.

Military.

Heavy.

Precise.

Support.

Medieval.

Elemental.

Scientific.

Explosive.

Cutting.

Melee.

Unique.

Just to provide an example, if you have 2 Auto weapons, you'll receive a +2% fire rate bonus; with 3 Auto weapons, you'll enjoy a +5% fire rate increase.

You'll be able to view all the boosts you receive by wielding two weapons of the same type inside the shop.

New Extra Hand Unlocking System

With the new level-up system, we've also decided to change how you obtain the second hand. Now, you start with both hands, but only two slots for primary weapons are available. As you level up during the run, you'll unlock more slots:

Level 3: 4 slots.

Level 6: 6 slots.

Level 10: 8 slots.

Level 16: 10 slots.

Discount at Gun Point

In addition to locking and banning, you'll also have the option to utilize Discount at Gun Point charges to buy weapons at a reduced price.

New Level: Sewers

We've introduced a new level situated between the Colonnade and the Great Hall.

You'll face new enemies in the Sewers.

Ghoul.

Enraged Ghoul.

Eye Tyrant.

Eye Tyrant Breacher.

Hob Gremlin

Zombie Hound.

Battila's lair led us to the sewers beneath the castle. You can't expect to stay clean while doing the dirty work.

New Relics and Contracts

We've also changed how the relics work. They won't be equipped before the run anymore. You'll buy them in the shop.

You can also acquire a new contract in the shop. But beware, all benefits will come with maladies!

We've added a ton of new relics and contracts:

Laser Sight.

Rusty Gear.

Magical Branch.

Leather Boot.

Medical Leech.

Marked Card.

Demon Finger.

Brande New Gear.

Talking Hat.

Hunter's Boot.

Vampire Fangs.

Loaded Dice.

Contract:Power.

Contract:Longevity.

Contract:Greed.

Contract:Despair

Blood Capsule.

Silver Bullet.

Golden Fiber Gear.

Phoenix Feather Wand.

Voodoo Doll.

Iron Boots.

Rabbits Foot.

Health Potion.

Ruby Vial.

And more!

The relics don't have levels like the weapons, but they do have their rarity system:

Common = Gray.

Uncommon= Green.

Rare = Blue.

Mythical = Purple.

Legendary = Orange.

Reputation System and Permanent Upgrades

One other major point of improvement in Vampire Hunters was the Permanent Upgrades. To address this issue, we've created tiers for them and rebalanced their maximum level and stat boosts.

We have also introduced new upgrades and removed some old ones.

You can purchase permanent upgrades using reputation points, not gold anymore (gold will only be used in the shop). Reputation points will be earned as you level up your account.

You level up your account (different saves will function as different accounts) by gaining experience points during the run.

You can also choose to sell your reputation points to acquire more gold at the start of your next run.

New Balancing for the Old Levels

Another issue that some players reported to us pertains to level balancing. We've put in a lot of effort to enhance the progression system, making you rely less on permanent upgrades. While permanent upgrades are still great and will steadily make you stronger, they're no longer a necessity to complete the levels; they now serve as an extra boost.

Due to these balancing changes, we are still fine-tuning the Great Hall Nightmare level. Consequently, we've decided to release this update without it for now. Rest assured, we'll be releasing the Great Hall Nightmare in the near future. Additionally, we're actively working on the Sewers Nightmare level, which will also be coming shortly.

The Wall

One other major change in Vampire Hunter's was replacing the moving wall with a moving fog.

The main difference is that you won't be pushed anymore, but beware, going too deep inside the fog will damage you.

Constellations and Prestige

The old constellation system has been transformed into the prestige system.

Each character (the starting weapons) has specific initial boosts. As you level up the character, you'll receive more boosts until you reach the maximum level (3) and gain some cool gameplay-changing mechanics. You can always choose to play with or without them.

The old constellation system will still exist, but the constellations will feature different mechanics that can entirely change your run.

There's one thing, though: We are still finalizing prestige level 3 and the new constellations. Therefore, we've decided to launch this update without these systems. But worry not, we'll release a new update that includes them in the game very soon!

Reborn

You can still be reborn by purchasing its permanent upgrade - it now lies in the last tier.

Once you are reborn, your account level will be reset, and you'll gain the following modifiers:

Enemies are stronger.

Items in the shop are 10% cheaper.

Increases the maximum level of upgrades.

Increases the account level XP gain by 1.2x.

Great Hall Visual Improvements

Great Hall now looks like a Great Hall!

New Enemies' Animations

The old enemies now have new animations!

Other changes:

We have a new pause screen.

We removed the tutorial level - all levels will now reward you with reputation points and achievements.

The manual level-up feature has been removed - with the new level-up system, you won't need it anymore.

Player's stats are now displayed in-game.

Some weapons have special shots fired using the right mouse button - you can see which ones in the shop.

Achievement rewards are now automatically collected.

The old achievements have been rebalanced to match the changes we've made - you don't need to unlock the achievements again on Steam.

The gold you collect during the run is dropped when you kill a new enemy: Gold Scavenger.

All menu tutorials have been removed.

Wow, that was a lot! The best way to experience all these great changes is to go play Vampire Hunters!

And, please don't forget to leave your feedback. We'll continue to address your feedback to keep improving Vampire Hunters more and more!

We wish you a great hunt.

Cheers!