PRESENTING RANKED SEASON 2: DUSK RUNNERS

Dusk Runners

We are excited to launch Dusk Runners, Ranked Season 2! Dusk Runners is a love letter to the 80’s - capturing the nostalgia of dazzling neon lights and retro arcades while watching the sun set on an infinite cityscape as palm trees sway in the cool breeze. Immerse yourself with gorgeous Dusk Runners-themed task environments, key art, and even new lobby music in-game!

Ranked Seasons are a way to track your progression and compete against others in Aimlabs. Every season will feature new tasks that cover a variety of core aiming skills. With Ranked Season 2, all ranks are reset, new leaderboards are ready to be conquered, and fresh rewards are ready to be claimed!

Season 1 Rank Titles are now also unlocked for top 10 - top 1000 players & RBRC Finalists, be sure to equip them in game to show off your performance from Season 1!

Season 2 Ranked Tasks

9 new Ranked Tasks were thoughtfully and carefully designed, to both test specific aim mechanics that are found across various FPS games, and be fun to play:

Flicking: Soarclick - Sideclick - Angelclick

Tracking: Pongtrack - Lineartrack - Controltrack

Switching: Levelswitch - Swarmswitch - Bounceswitch

View full Task Descriptions in-game and at the bottom of patch notes - detailing scoring, gameplay mechanics, and tips to play optimally.

Season 2 Rewards

Play all 9 of the new Ranked Season tasks to receive:

An individual Skill Rank (Bronze - Grandmaster) & a global Overall Rank (# placement)

(Bronze - Grandmaster) & a global (# placement) The season-exclusive Taskmaster bundle containing a stylish Dusk Runners themed profile picture , banner , and title to show off on leaderboards

containing a stylish Dusk Runners themed , , and to show off on leaderboards New Season 2 Skill Rank Titles to display on your profile in game (S2 Grandmaster)

to display on your profile in game (S2 Grandmaster) At the end of the season, the top 10 - top 1000 players will receive titles displaying their placements (S2 Top 10)

Season 2 is live right now! Experience Dusk Runners and show us your aim by pressing Play, then Ranked. See you on the leaderboards!

Full Task Descriptions

Flicking

Soarclick : Train your click timing skills with 6 targets soaring left and right simultaneously. The more targets you kill, the smaller they become. Score is fixed, awarded per kill, and deducted per miss. Avoid trying to hit every target on screen; prioritize juggling 2-3 at a time. Keep your crosshair in the center of the walls to maximize kills.

: Train your click timing skills with 6 targets soaring left and right simultaneously. The more targets you kill, the smaller they become. Score is fixed, awarded per kill, and deducted per miss. Avoid trying to hit every target on screen; prioritize juggling 2-3 at a time. Keep your crosshair in the center of the walls to maximize kills. Sideclick : Train your under-pressure flicking skills with 4 targets alternating between two walls. Targets spawn in groups and switch walls when the wave is cleared or when 2 seconds have elapsed. Score is fixed, awarded per kill, and deducted per miss. Avoid panicking or spam clicking upon missing; aim for precise shots and switch walls early if needed.

: Train your under-pressure flicking skills with 4 targets alternating between two walls. Targets spawn in groups and switch walls when the wave is cleared or when 2 seconds have elapsed. Score is fixed, awarded per kill, and deducted per miss. Avoid panicking or spam clicking upon missing; aim for precise shots and switch walls early if needed. Angelclick: Train your click timing & target reading skills with 5 targets flying along the x & y axes. The more targets you kill, the smaller and more evasive they become. Score is fixed, awarded per kill, and deducted per miss. Avoid spam clicking upon missing; move on to the next target and take shots between their directional changes.

Tracking

Pongtrack : Train your precise tracking skills with targets ping-ponging off walls and changing directions between bounces. 4 health-regenerating targets spawn sequentially, each smaller and faster than the last. Score is awarded per hit, increasing with each target, with no miss penalty. Avoid shakiness; match the target's speed and trajectory.

: Train your precise tracking skills with targets ping-ponging off walls and changing directions between bounces. 4 health-regenerating targets spawn sequentially, each smaller and faster than the last. Score is awarded per hit, increasing with each target, with no miss penalty. Avoid shakiness; match the target's speed and trajectory. Lineartrack : Train your precise & reactive tracking skills with targets moving linearly around you. 4 health-regenerating targets spawn sequentially, each thinner and more evasive than the last. Score is awarded per hit, increasing with each target, with no miss penalty. Avoid shakiness; stay smooth and avoid trailing or over-correcting when targets change directions.

: Train your precise & reactive tracking skills with targets moving linearly around you. 4 health-regenerating targets spawn sequentially, each thinner and more evasive than the last. Score is awarded per hit, increasing with each target, with no miss penalty. Avoid shakiness; stay smooth and avoid trailing or over-correcting when targets change directions. Controltrack: Train your precise & reactive tracking skills with targets moving along the x, y, & z axes. 4 health-regenerating targets spawn sequentially, each smaller and more evasive than the last. Score is awarded per hit, increasing with each target, with no miss penalty. Avoid predicting; maintain control by smoothly reacting to movements in real time.

Switching

Levelswitch : Train your target prioritization & switching skills with 5 targets moving level along the x-axis. Score is awarded per kill, with no miss penalty, so hold down shoot the entire time. Avoid waiting for targets to land in your crosshairs; flick to each target and transition smoothly into horizontal tracking. Allow targets to be destroyed before flicking to the next.

: Train your target prioritization & switching skills with 5 targets moving level along the x-axis. Score is awarded per kill, with no miss penalty, so hold down shoot the entire time. Avoid waiting for targets to land in your crosshairs; flick to each target and transition smoothly into horizontal tracking. Allow targets to be destroyed before flicking to the next. Swarmswitch : Train your target prioritization & switching skills with 7 targets swarming along the x, y, & z axes. Score is awarded per kill, with no miss penalty, so hold down shoot the entire time. Avoid switching off targets too early; actively match the target's speed and trajectory to kill them before they change direction.

: Train your target prioritization & switching skills with 7 targets swarming along the x, y, & z axes. Score is awarded per kill, with no miss penalty, so hold down shoot the entire time. Avoid switching off targets too early; actively match the target's speed and trajectory to kill them before they change direction. Bounceswitch: Train your target prioritization & switching skills with 5 bouncing targets. Score is awarded per kill, with no miss penalty, so hold down shoot the entire time. Avoid switching to targets that are falling; focus on switching to targets bouncing to their peak to give enough time to kill them before they hit the ground.

