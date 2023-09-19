Update 2d - Even More Minor Fixes and Balance Update - Released!

This is a small patch addressing a few bugs, as well as a few minor balance tweaks. Enjoy! :)
If you want to read more about the enormous Update 2 patch, click here.
Check out the change log for all the juicy bits, and if you find a bug, don't forget to report it on Discord or the Steam Forums. :)
Update 2d Change Log
Miscellaneous Changes
- Lowered "Goal Completed" sound a few decibels.
- Boosted praying actions to give 3 essence worth 3 energy rather than 2 essence worth 2 energy. (aka; now you get 9 total essence per action, instead of 4)
- Changed problem panel text for no food to also mention animal farms.
- Placing God Towers and God Walls no longer grants God XP for "Buildings Constructed"
- Corrupted buildings now spawn with a small amount of construction already completed so they can be targeted immediately.
- You can now exit the game entirely from the region/play view.
- Increased Chest Cost by 10%
- Increased Chest award-rate by 33%.
- When the game notifies you of a completed goal you completed in a previous play session, it no longer plays all the fanfare sound/particle effects, and changes "Completed!" to "Claim on Goals Panel!"
- Goals "Rise From The Grave" and "Was I a Good Boy?" now tick up even if the resurrection fails, resulting in a zombie.
- Changed "Default" crystal color to blue, so it looks less like a carrot in the UI.
- Wild Doofy Doggos now count for the "War Crimes" goal.
- Wild Doofy Doggos can now also initiate the Cullis Gate Easter Egg.
- Mend spell now puts out all fires on buildings when cast.
- Fire Elementals overall stats reduced by 33%. (The effective result is they scale 33% slower)
- Zombies now tend to get more STR than DEX stats.
- Other zombie variants now have the same stat gains as regular Zombies.
- Wood, Stone and Crystal Combobulators now generate golems 50% slower, but still require the same amount of total energy per golem resulting in less overall energy used day to day.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare AI crash when the AI failed to reset it's assignment during some pickup actions. (Thanks to Veldrin for the fix)
- "Dude, WTH Man" no longer incorrectly needs to be completed 4 times instead of 1.
- Removed the goal output debug information from logs.
- "Hands off me" goal no longer counts for any mob picked up.
- Fixed all tooltips, tips, and various other UI elements that suggest using crylithium for fuel, even though crylithium is no longer used that way.
- Problem panel no longer reports homes with food as not having them.
- "Touch Grass" goal now works when playing using a different language other than English.
- Fixed goals "Build All The Things" and "Tower Defense" incrementing when a god tower was placed.
- "Energy" tip no longer pops up when you build an Essence Altar.
- Doofy Doggos are now always named Moon Moon, even when wild.
- Fixed several perk names being incorrectly formatted.
- Fixed goal "Poor Weaponry" (Yes, again!)
- Corruption towers can now fire at the village again. (Note, previously constructed towers may still not fire.)
- Nephilim children now count to the "OMG" goal.
- Fixed a minor UI glitch on building overlays that would cause some health stats to render outside of the background bounds.
Changed files in this update