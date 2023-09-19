Update 2d - Even More Minor Fixes and Balance Update - Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12230045 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 22:32:13 UTC by Wendy

This is a small patch addressing a few bugs, as well as a few minor balance tweaks. Enjoy! :)

If you want to read more about the enormous Update 2 patch, click here.

Check out the change log for all the juicy bits, and if you find a bug, don't forget to report it on Discord or the Steam Forums. :)

Miscellaneous Changes

Lowered "Goal Completed" sound a few decibels.

Boosted praying actions to give 3 essence worth 3 energy rather than 2 essence worth 2 energy. (aka; now you get 9 total essence per action, instead of 4)

Changed problem panel text for no food to also mention animal farms.

Placing God Towers and God Walls no longer grants God XP for "Buildings Constructed"

Corrupted buildings now spawn with a small amount of construction already completed so they can be targeted immediately.

You can now exit the game entirely from the region/play view.

Increased Chest Cost by 10%

Increased Chest award-rate by 33%.

When the game notifies you of a completed goal you completed in a previous play session, it no longer plays all the fanfare sound/particle effects, and changes "Completed!" to "Claim on Goals Panel!"

Goals "Rise From The Grave" and "Was I a Good Boy?" now tick up even if the resurrection fails, resulting in a zombie.

Changed "Default" crystal color to blue, so it looks less like a carrot in the UI.

Wild Doofy Doggos now count for the "War Crimes" goal.

Wild Doofy Doggos can now also initiate the Cullis Gate Easter Egg.

Mend spell now puts out all fires on buildings when cast.

Fire Elementals overall stats reduced by 33%. (The effective result is they scale 33% slower)

Zombies now tend to get more STR than DEX stats.

Other zombie variants now have the same stat gains as regular Zombies.

Wood, Stone and Crystal Combobulators now generate golems 50% slower, but still require the same amount of total energy per golem resulting in less overall energy used day to day.

Bug Fixes