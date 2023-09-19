Hotfix 0.6.0.2

0.6.0.2 (9/19/2023)
- Fixed save files sometimes being corrupted when placing floors. Save files corrupted in this way (saved with 0.6.0.x and then wouldn't load) will now be loadable, but previously placed floors may be missing.
- Bug fix - Miners sometimes blocking each other's paths.
- Bug fix - Vehicles getting stuck sometimes when there are many other vehicles near the destination.
- Bug fix - AI factions were not spawning when the "No Enemies" option was on.
- Bug fix - Fixed redundant error messages.
- Stats UI shows custom difficulty details in the tooltip.
