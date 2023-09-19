 Skip to content

Flashlight update for 19 September 2023

Update Notes for September 19, 2023

Updates:

  • No longer take damage from rocket turrets from your team
  • Added tester credits to Credit Screen

Fixes:

  • Fixed 'Reviving' message on downed ally from flashing repeatedly or disappearing

