Hotfix patch 1.0.2-rev6092

Fixed a bug where checkboxes would not work correctly.
If you had any issue playing in multiplayer, please validate that the option "Enable Multiplayer" is turned on.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug where checkboxes would not work correctly.
If you had any issue playing in multiplayer, please validate that the option "Enable Multiplayer" is turned on.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update