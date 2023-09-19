 Skip to content

Sugar Shack update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix patch 1.0.2-rev6092

Build 12229963

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where checkboxes would not work correctly.

If you had any issue playing in multiplayer, please validate that the option "Enable Multiplayer" is turned on.

