Share · View all patches · Build 12229890 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 21:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Kill 100 furries in a single game and get your new skin!

Camera angles

By pressing "CTRL left" by default"...

(Place the camera wherever you like on your character for a naughty viewpoints ;)

Reminder;

You can change skin by pressing "Tab" by default