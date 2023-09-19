 Skip to content

Autocraft update for 19 September 2023

BATTLE and STUDY patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12229888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battles and Studys wont stop when going to a different window anymore!!

Hope you like these changes please report any bugs!

=)

