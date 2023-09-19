 Skip to content

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix 0.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12229823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed uncommon issue in combat that was causing the game to soft lock
  • Fixed bug with HP generation at level up that was artificially keeping character’s hit points lower than they should have been
  • Highlight on enemies for selection can now be seen even when the enemy is unidentified
  • Changed MADI effect so that it no longer unpleasantly, rapidly flashes
  • When casting spells in camp, the last spell cast will remain selected after the spell effect completes
  • Message at Inn detailing the experience needed to level up now requires a button press to dismiss, preventing the player from accidentally selecting to rest again when attempting to dismiss the message
  • Strafing in the dungeon can now be done by using the shoulder buttons OR the triggers
  • Length limit on character names increased to 16 letters
  • Fixed Trebor misspelling in Main Menu (“Trbor” sux.)
  • Updated game credits
  • Fixed an issue related to characters removed from the roster remaining in their active parties (including when starting a new game!)

