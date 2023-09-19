- Fixed uncommon issue in combat that was causing the game to soft lock
- Fixed bug with HP generation at level up that was artificially keeping character’s hit points lower than they should have been
- Highlight on enemies for selection can now be seen even when the enemy is unidentified
- Changed MADI effect so that it no longer unpleasantly, rapidly flashes
- When casting spells in camp, the last spell cast will remain selected after the spell effect completes
- Message at Inn detailing the experience needed to level up now requires a button press to dismiss, preventing the player from accidentally selecting to rest again when attempting to dismiss the message
- Strafing in the dungeon can now be done by using the shoulder buttons OR the triggers
- Length limit on character names increased to 16 letters
- Fixed Trebor misspelling in Main Menu (“Trbor” sux.)
- Updated game credits
- Fixed an issue related to characters removed from the roster remaining in their active parties (including when starting a new game!)
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 19 September 2023
Hotfix 0.1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
