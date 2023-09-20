0.4.0d: Camera fixes

FIXES
-
Fixed a camera issue when inspecting treasure chests.
-
Fixed a crash that could happen after selling potions.
-
Fixed a padding issue when inspecting high tier shields.
-
Fixed an error with scrollbars.
-
Fixed various menu issues.
