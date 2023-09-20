 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 20 September 2023

0.4.0d: Camera fixes

Build 12229702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed a camera issue when inspecting treasure chests.

  • Fixed a crash that could happen after selling potions.

  • Fixed a padding issue when inspecting high tier shields.

  • Fixed an error with scrollbars.

  • Fixed various menu issues.

