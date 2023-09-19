Balance
- Decreased the average requirements for leveling up by 13.2%
- Increased the average radius of various Map Objectives by 20%
- Increased the time-out of ritual sites by 4 seconds
- Decreased enemy speed scaling by 50%
- Increased Dash I-Frames from 0.35 seconds to 0.5 seconds
- Nerfed Eldritch Cascade from 50% damage to 34%
- Decreased Enemy Spawns before 5 minutes by 43%
- Increased the Dash Speed on the Railgun by 17%
- Railgun now has 3 coils instead of 1 for it’s ability
Changes
- Change Soul of the Damned to win a run with less than 3 health rather than win a run at 1 health
Fixes
- Fixed a bug with Phantasmic Presence where it was giving more than the intended amount of projectile size
Changed files in this update