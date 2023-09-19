 Skip to content

Eldritch Exterminators update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix #3

Hotfix #3

Build 12229694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Decreased the average requirements for leveling up by 13.2%
  • Increased the average radius of various Map Objectives by 20%
  • Increased the time-out of ritual sites by 4 seconds
  • Decreased enemy speed scaling by 50%
  • Increased Dash I-Frames from 0.35 seconds to 0.5 seconds
  • Nerfed Eldritch Cascade from 50% damage to 34%
  • Decreased Enemy Spawns before 5 minutes by 43%
  • Increased the Dash Speed on the Railgun by 17%
  • Railgun now has 3 coils instead of 1 for it’s ability

Changes

  • Change Soul of the Damned to win a run with less than 3 health rather than win a run at 1 health

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with Phantasmic Presence where it was giving more than the intended amount of projectile size

