[BUG FIX] Missing skill for Dua in Chapter 2

Due to a bug in the game's logic, Dua couldn't obtain the skill Aurora Glimmer after the Echo fight in Chapter 2, if the fight wasn't won at the first attempt.

This bug is now fixed, but this patch won't fix your save file retroactively.

I have already beaten that boss, now what?

The skill is not mandatory to finish the game, but makes the last two fights significantly easier.

If you have already reached the second to last boss [spoiler]Pyrom[/spoiler], you can add the missing skill to your save file following this process:

Open your file explorer and type in the address bar:

%appdata%\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\8-Colors Star Guardians Plus

then press Enter

then press Enter Open the file savedataExtra_plus.cfg located in this folder with a text editor

located in this folder with a text editor Find the section called [SentaiMagenta]

Add skill4="MagentaLight" at the end of the section, as in the following picture:



Save the file and start the game

Comment here if you are having troubles with this procedure.

Thank you very much for your patience!