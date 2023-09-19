(v0.0.5) Posthaste Early Access - Minor update

Posthaste Early Access v0.0.5 - Changelog
- Reworked the boost animation
- Added a volume slider
- Improvements to the player camera
- Minor improvements to the vegetation
- Minor tweaks & adjustments to some UI elements
