Posthaste update for 19 September 2023

(v0.0.5) Posthaste Early Access - Minor update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Posthaste Early Access v0.0.5 - Changelog

  • Reworked the boost animation
  • Added a volume slider
  • Improvements to the player camera
  • Minor improvements to the vegetation
  • Minor tweaks & adjustments to some UI elements

