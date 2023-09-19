- Fixed Progress Bug
- Fixed Trees at Some Levels
- Fixed SnowMan Bug
- Performance Problems at Lower Systems
- Now Availiable at PC (STEAM - EPIC GAMES), Windows Store (XBOX and PC), DailyIndieGame and soon at PS4 and PS5
SNWBRD: Freestyle Snowboarding update for 19 September 2023
Update Notes for 19 September 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1912133 Depot 1912133
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update