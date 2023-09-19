 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 19 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.0d hotfix

Build 12229646 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a crashing issue with disk overflow. When an excessive amount of mana overflowed, the disk itself could overflow itself, which caused an infinite loop until it crashed.

  • Made the assassin boss unable to "roll dodge" while she is already dodging or performing other emergency maneuvers (backflip movement), which may have caused her to get stuck in a permanent invincible state.

  • The shop scene will now call to fade out the loading screen one more time for those who were experiencing issues with loading the shop scene as a workaround measure.

  • Pressing "Return to Main Menu" while playing Survivor Mode now prompts you for confirmation.

  • Optimized gem movement and enemy movement in Survivor mode.

  • Added missing language support to various settings menus.

  • Improved save file reading in the initialization of settings menu.

