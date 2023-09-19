Spell Disk 0.4.0d hotfix

Fixed a crashing issue with disk overflow. When an excessive amount of mana overflowed, the disk itself could overflow itself, which caused an infinite loop until it crashed.

Made the assassin boss unable to "roll dodge" while she is already dodging or performing other emergency maneuvers (backflip movement), which may have caused her to get stuck in a permanent invincible state.

The shop scene will now call to fade out the loading screen one more time for those who were experiencing issues with loading the shop scene as a workaround measure.

Pressing "Return to Main Menu" while playing Survivor Mode now prompts you for confirmation.

Optimized gem movement and enemy movement in Survivor mode.

Added missing language support to various settings menus.