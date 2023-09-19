 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 19 September 2023

Update Notes: v0.5.2f3

Build 12229534

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved: changed color & size of secondary tabs
  • Improved resolution of item/vehicle view and spawn view

