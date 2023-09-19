 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Symmodance update for 19 September 2023

Weapon Balance Update 1.1.00.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12229452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes

Weapon Balance Changes

Electrend
  • Increased Electrend's starting damage from 22 to 35.
  • Improved the initial fire rate upgrade from 0.4 to 0.5.
  • Improved the initial damage upgrade from 9 to 11.
Ionsight
  • Increased Ionsight's starting damage from 120 to 150.
  • Significantly improved the initial damage upgrade from 15 to 25.
  • Raised the starting penetration from 2 to 3, allowing for a maximum achievable penetration of 5 instead of 4.
  • Starting weapon bonus has been changed from +10 Armor to +50% Critical Damage.
  • Weapon bonus has been changed from +5 Armor to +25% Critical Damage.
Arcanevo
  • Starting weapon bonus has been changed from +10% Weapon Fire Rate to +20% Weapon Fire Rate.
  • Weapon bonus has been changed from +5% Weapon Fire Rate to +10% Weapon Fire Rate.

New Features

  • Introduced an in-game changelog accessible from the main menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved an issue where weapons would appear duplicated on the end screen of a run.
  • Fixed a bug where the edge indicators were not displaying correctly in 16:10 resolution.
  • Fixed the issue with the skip button on the augmentation selection screen in specific situations.
  • Adjusted progress reward names for game modes to align with the actual game mode names.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link