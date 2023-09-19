Weapon Balance Update 1.1.00.0

Changelog / Patch notes
Weapon Balance Changes
Electrend
- Increased Electrend's starting damage from 22 to 35.
- Improved the initial fire rate upgrade from 0.4 to 0.5.
- Improved the initial damage upgrade from 9 to 11.
Ionsight
- Increased Ionsight's starting damage from 120 to 150.
- Significantly improved the initial damage upgrade from 15 to 25.
- Raised the starting penetration from 2 to 3, allowing for a maximum achievable penetration of 5 instead of 4.
- Starting weapon bonus has been changed from +10 Armor to +50% Critical Damage.
- Weapon bonus has been changed from +5 Armor to +25% Critical Damage.
Arcanevo
- Starting weapon bonus has been changed from +10% Weapon Fire Rate to +20% Weapon Fire Rate.
- Weapon bonus has been changed from +5% Weapon Fire Rate to +10% Weapon Fire Rate.
New Features
- Introduced an in-game changelog accessible from the main menu.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved an issue where weapons would appear duplicated on the end screen of a run.
- Fixed a bug where the edge indicators were not displaying correctly in 16:10 resolution.
- Fixed the issue with the skip button on the augmentation selection screen in specific situations.
- Adjusted progress reward names for game modes to align with the actual game mode names.
Changed files in this update