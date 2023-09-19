Update 0.1.16

STRUCTURES

-Artillery aim speed upgrade changed from 35 to 45

-Ranger aim speed upgrade changed from 45 to 55

-Pounder health values change from 1500, 2000, 2500, 7500 to 1500, 2500, 3500, 7500

-Beam range values change from 7.5, 8, 8.5, 10 to 8, 9, 10, 12.

-Beam target loss buffer increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.

-Snap trap last damage upgrade increase from 800 to 1000

-Snap trap last fire rate upgrade increase from 0.5 to 0.55

-Snap trap cost reduced from 300 to 285

-Chain bolter dps shows at 50% original value to account for the random range of damage (text only change)

TWEAKS

-Fixed Brian's rage not displaying correct damage boost value

-Fixed priority target not setting correctly when using multi selection.

-Fixed some type-0s / text update