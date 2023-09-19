Patch 1.0.4a

1.0.4a brings all the 1.0.4 changes to MacOS, and fixes a recently introduced bug for both Windows and MacOS. So both versions are identical again.

1.04a Hotfix:

Bats during the flame thrower event spawn at the correct heights again.

1.0.4 Changes:

Quality of Life (QoL)

Lives and cat parts are now displayed when the game is paused.

Gamepad analogue sticks can now be used in menus by default in addition to dpad.

Critical Bug Fixes

Reworked graphics settings, full screen option now works correctly for non-integer resolutions such as 800p or 1440p.

Constant analogue stick or mouse input signals from some devices (graphcis tablet, racing wheels, some notebook touchpads) should no longer block normal keyboard and gamepad signals

The game will no longer start in a tiny window on a second start if no graphics settings were touched on the first start

Enemies can no longer lose interest during a fight scene and walk off the screen, causing a semi-softlock

Localisation Fixes

Replaced some incorrect translations (regarding the dash functions) in several languages for the options menu.

Spanish localisation now displays the correct ¡ and ¿ characters

All keywords in all languages are now capitalised in the options menu.

Minor Bug Fixes

Fixed missing result screen font in some levels in non-Latin languages

Shotgun and minigun now show correct sprite before being picked up

Numpad debug keys that allowed manipulation of wind speed removed from snow levels

Crawling dogs falling off cliffs now count as kills

Can't kill 102% of the enemies in the last level anymore :)

Special weapons don't cast a shadow in the air

Level Changes

The edge of the planks in the mine cart level is now more visible

Corrected order of cat parts in some levels

Repositioned cat parts in some levels

Fixed some misplaced colliders and visual tiles in several levels.

Other Changes

Changes to item drop rates:

Smaller enemies can now drop items.

Larger enemies have a reduced chance of dropping items.

Crates have a higher chance of containing items.

If you haven't seen it in the latest news post, we have created a Community Discord Server, feel free to join and chat with the devs and each other, share fanart or discuss speedrun strategies.

[url=https://discord.gg/PysFFV6Gg5]



Discord Invite Link[/url]