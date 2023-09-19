Patch 1.0.4a

1.0.4a brings all the 1.0.4 changes to MacOS, and fixes a recently introduced bug for both Windows and MacOS. So both versions are identical again.
1.04a Hotfix:
- Bats during the flame thrower event spawn at the correct heights again.
1.0.4 Changes:
Quality of Life (QoL)
- Lives and cat parts are now displayed when the game is paused.
- Gamepad analogue sticks can now be used in menus by default in addition to dpad.
Critical Bug Fixes
- Reworked graphics settings, full screen option now works correctly for non-integer resolutions such as 800p or 1440p.
- Constant analogue stick or mouse input signals from some devices (graphcis tablet, racing wheels, some notebook touchpads) should no longer block normal keyboard and gamepad signals
- The game will no longer start in a tiny window on a second start if no graphics settings were touched on the first start
- Enemies can no longer lose interest during a fight scene and walk off the screen, causing a semi-softlock
Localisation Fixes
- Replaced some incorrect translations (regarding the dash functions) in several languages for the options menu.
- Spanish localisation now displays the correct ¡ and ¿ characters
- All keywords in all languages are now capitalised in the options menu.
Minor Bug Fixes
- Fixed missing result screen font in some levels in non-Latin languages
- Shotgun and minigun now show correct sprite before being picked up
- Numpad debug keys that allowed manipulation of wind speed removed from snow levels
- Crawling dogs falling off cliffs now count as kills
- Can't kill 102% of the enemies in the last level anymore :)
- Special weapons don't cast a shadow in the air
Level Changes
- The edge of the planks in the mine cart level is now more visible
- Corrected order of cat parts in some levels
- Repositioned cat parts in some levels
- Fixed some misplaced colliders and visual tiles in several levels.
Other Changes
- Changes to item drop rates:
- Smaller enemies can now drop items.
- Larger enemies have a reduced chance of dropping items.
- Crates have a higher chance of containing items.
If you haven't seen it in the latest news post, we have created a Community Discord Server, feel free to join and chat with the devs and each other, share fanart or discuss speedrun strategies.
[url=https://discord.gg/PysFFV6Gg5]
Discord Invite Link[/url]
Changed files in this update