Dream Catcher v1.4.3

September 19th 2023
(Default branch only):
- Removed unavailable monsters from the bestiary so people can get the achievement without going on the experimental branch.
- Fixed a bug that soft-locked you if you opened the Item or Team menu with too many monsters on your team.
(Experimental branch only):
GENERAL:
- Optimized shaders so the entire game should be up to 33% faster on some machines.
- Added a new monster.
- Improved most monster arts across the board.
- Adjusted running to feel better (can run longer and recharges a little bit while moving).
- Added option to change the taunt and footstep volume individually.
- The character now becomes invisible and invulnerable after a battle, whether you won or ran away (This replaces the running away mechanic where only the enemy you ran away from was frozen for a short period).
TERRAIN:
- Improved the tutorial section.
- Reworked all of Rocky Road to feel better to explore.
MUSIC:
- Added music to Rocky Road.
- Added music to the apartment and a special version when you are in the PC.
BUG FIX:
- Fixed a bug where a monster attacking you the same frame you go through a door caused a crash after the transition.
