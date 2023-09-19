 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dream Catcher update for 19 September 2023

Dream Catcher v1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12229051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

September 19th 2023

(Default branch only):

  • Removed unavailable monsters from the bestiary so people can get the achievement without going on the experimental branch.
  • Fixed a bug that soft-locked you if you opened the Item or Team menu with too many monsters on your team.

(Experimental branch only):
GENERAL:

  • Optimized shaders so the entire game should be up to 33% faster on some machines.
  • Added a new monster.
  • Improved most monster arts across the board.
  • Adjusted running to feel better (can run longer and recharges a little bit while moving).
  • Added option to change the taunt and footstep volume individually.
  • The character now becomes invisible and invulnerable after a battle, whether you won or ran away (This replaces the running away mechanic where only the enemy you ran away from was frozen for a short period).
    TERRAIN:
  • Improved the tutorial section.
  • Reworked all of Rocky Road to feel better to explore.
    MUSIC:
  • Added music to Rocky Road.
  • Added music to the apartment and a special version when you are in the PC.
    BUG FIX:
  • Fixed a bug where a monster attacking you the same frame you go through a door caused a crash after the transition.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2285181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link