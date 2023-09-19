- Bug Fix : Press the space immediately when upgrading the Adventure Level, the program will crash
- Bug Fix : The sound is turned down and the volume is restored after the music ends
LuckLand update for 19 September 2023
【DevLog】2023.09.20
