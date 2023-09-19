 Skip to content

STALCRAFT update for 19 September 2023

Server Maintenance [09/20/23]

STALCRAFT update for 19 September 2023

Server Maintenance [09/20/23]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We will be performing server maintenance in the EU, NA and SEA regions on the following schedule:

[Scheduled date and time]

September 20, 2023
10:00 ~ 13:00 (CET)
AM 4:00 ~ AM 7:00 (EST)
PM 4:00 ~ PM 7:00 (GMT+8)

Schedules may change due to unexpected problems.

STALCRAFT servers will be unavailable during maintenance.

The update makes minor changes to the game.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you in advance for your understanding and patience. If you have any questions, please visit our support website.

Regards,
EXBO team.

