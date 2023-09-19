Server Maintenance [09/20/23]

Share · View all patches · Build 12228904 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We will be performing server maintenance in the EU, NA and SEA regions on the following schedule:

[Scheduled date and time]

September 20, 2023

10:00 ~ 13:00 (CET)

AM 4:00 ~ AM 7:00 (EST)

PM 4:00 ~ PM 7:00 (GMT+8)

Schedules may change due to unexpected problems.

STALCRAFT servers will be unavailable during maintenance.

The update makes minor changes to the game.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you in advance for your understanding and patience. If you have any questions, please visit our support website.

Regards,

EXBO team.