Update v0.12

This is a very quick patch to hotfix an issue that's been reported that caused the Mountain Fortress courses Mighty Bastion and Glittering Vaults to not be fully playable online with certain player counts.

Thank you to all of our Early Access players so far, and especially anybody who has used the F8 bug reporter to let us know about this issue, and others that we're still working on.

The Ants 🐜

