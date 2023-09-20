AK-xolotl Quality of Life Update #1

Hello Pond Residents,

To begin, we'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have supported our game throughout its development journey, and even now, following its official launch. The positive feedback has reinforced our confidence in this project, and the constructive criticism has only fueled our passion to continue to work and make it even better.

Since launch, we've been collecting feedback from various sources, including Steam, our community Discord server, and other social media platforms. This "Quality of Life Update" arrives just one week after launch and primarily focuses on addressing bugs and making immediate quality of life improvements. But rest assured, this is just the beginning. We're committed to our promise of delivering regular updates, not only to address bugs but also to introduce new content and refine existing systems, all based on your invaluable feedback.

To each and every person who has purchased the game or supported us in any way, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. On behalf of the entire 2Awesome Studio team, we want to say: THANK YOU! <3

Lastly, we want to invite all of you to join our Discord server, where you'll find dedicated channels for feedback, bug reports, game discussions, and more. Become part of our extended family; we'd love to have you with us!

So, here’s the list of changes and improvements coming in this update:



**

Bug Fixes

**

Faith ability now deals damage to bosses

Fixed the issue of players taking damage during boss execution cutscenes

Fixed the issue where sometimes picking up the same weapon was decreasing your ammo

Items picked up during runs will now properly display on the left side of the screen

Ghost Bullets item will no longer make bullets go through the 5th boss wall tentacle attack (so you will now be able to damage them)

Fixed Capitalism item issue where your damage would drop drastically after buying something from the Hyena shop room

Helmet item will now properly protect against all kinds of explosions

Fixed the issue where older saves were not unlocking shops in the HUB

Snake boss projectiles no longer push the player away

Fixed the issue where players couldn’t buy from the Hyena shop room even when having enough Doraditos

Fixed the issue with the Devil Croakker flame hitting the player after 2 extra seconds after disappearing

Fixed the issue with the level report screen showing wrong information and the game not saving the currency that the player got during the run (no more crocodile has killed you in level report after beating the boss)

Reduced the size of spikes hitboxes

Fish axolittle is now properly evolving (was evolving to Mud Whooper axolotl previously)

Fixed the issue where flying enemies weren’t being hit by explosions

After finishing a run, buttsliding across the hub and talking to an NPC will no longer block the dialogues

**

QoL (Quality of Life)

**

Blisstaker:

Moved Blisstaker closer to the axolittles area

Reduced Blisstaker time to appear condition (from 3 runs after hatching a baby to 1 run)

Weapons:

Reduced Pond Eagle primary weapon unlock condition (from 4 runs to 1 run)

Other:

Cooking pot and Blisstaker menu now have a red text instead of gray when the player can't afford something

Nugget, the chicken got tired of all the clucking and is now silent

New MAX HP Up room icon as many people were confusing it with a healing only room

**

Balance



Weapons:**

Ratvolver: Damage reduced from 80 to 70

Damage reduced from 80 to 70 U.Z.1: Damage increased from 32 to 35

Damage increased from 32 to 35 Hoggen: Damage reduced from 190 to 180

Damage reduced from 190 to 180 Beheader: Attack speed reduced from 0.9 to 1

Attack speed reduced from 0.9 to 1 Katana: Attack speed reduced from 0.7 to 0.8

Attack speed reduced from 0.7 to 0.8 Axe-lotl: Attack speed reduced from 1 to 1.1

Attack speed reduced from 1 to 1.1 Hydra & Hammerhead: Damage reduced from 700 to 600

Damage reduced from 700 to 600 Zap-Cannon: Damage increased from 80 to 120

Damage increased from 80 to 120 All Secondary SMG: Damage increased from 28 to 30

Axolotls:

Reduced grind on weapon spec selection, cost goes down from 8 to 5 Cookies

Classes: Modified to make them more different from each other

Modified to make them more different from each other Chonky: Health changed from 3HP/2 Shield to 5HP

Health changed from 3HP/2 Shield to 5HP Slippery: Health changed from 1HP/2 Shield to 2HP/2 Shield

Health changed from 1HP/2 Shield to 2HP/2 Shield Greedy: Health changed from 1HP/1 Shield to 3HP

Health changed from 1HP/1 Shield to 3HP Maniac: Health changed from 2HP to 2HP/1 Shield

Health changed from 2HP to 2HP/1 Shield Rager: Health changed from 2HP/1 Shield to 4HP

Abilities:

Cancel: Charge reduced from 6500 to 5000

Charge reduced from 6500 to 5000 Lotzilla: Charge reduced from 12000 to 10000

Enemy Adjustments:

Adjusted the score given by the enemies, there was a manual error, and all the enemies were giving 10 scores after biome 2

Bull Lee: Movement speed reduced from 3 to 2.5

Movement speed reduced from 3 to 2.5 Sock It Snake: HP reduced from 16200 to 15000

Cooking:

Values modified to reduce the grind in the early game