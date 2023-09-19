- Fixed Goblin Tent occasional texture bleeding bug.
- Added earthquake effect when Death Worms spawn.
- increased grace time in the must-always-kill daily challenge.
- Added auto-aim cheat.
- Prevented spawn outside of level of special objects like mimic or alchemy table.
- Slightly increase max magnet level range.
HellEscape update for 19 September 2023
Small fixes update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
