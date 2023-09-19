 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 19 September 2023

Small fixes update

HellEscape update for 19 September 2023

Small fixes update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Goblin Tent occasional texture bleeding bug.
  • Added earthquake effect when Death Worms spawn.
  • increased grace time in the must-always-kill daily challenge.
  • Added auto-aim cheat.
  • Prevented spawn outside of level of special objects like mimic or alchemy table.
  • Slightly increase max magnet level range.

