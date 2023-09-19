更新说明
1.添加通关新宝箱‘赌博宝箱’你有1/2几率获得妖鬼的神秘材料，又有1/2几率获得一个空的宝箱。
2.黄金宝箱新增掉落1~2把“神秘钥匙”，1~10个万能碎片
3.修复鬼剑气息卡墙的问题
4.盗宝哥布林铁块掉率增加
5.伟大的冒险家们都发现了新的场景宝石镇，大量的冒险家涌入导致守护宝石的怪物被插满了箭矢，现在宝石镇怪物新增掉落“破损箭矢
有任何疑问/BUG反馈/体验不佳请添加官方交流群：327097494
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 19 September 2023
又更新了一点点
更新说明
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update