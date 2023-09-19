 Skip to content

只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 19 September 2023

又更新了一点点

只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 19 September 2023

更新说明
1.添加通关新宝箱‘赌博宝箱’你有1/2几率获得妖鬼的神秘材料，又有1/2几率获得一个空的宝箱。
2.黄金宝箱新增掉落1~2把“神秘钥匙”，1~10个万能碎片
3.修复鬼剑气息卡墙的问题
4.盗宝哥布林铁块掉率增加
5.伟大的冒险家们都发现了新的场景宝石镇，大量的冒险家涌入导致守护宝石的怪物被插满了箭矢，现在宝石镇怪物新增掉落“破损箭矢
有任何疑问/BUG反馈/体验不佳请添加官方交流群：327097494

