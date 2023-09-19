Planet S Version 0.6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12228548 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 19:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This patch fixes a couple of desync issues and adds more bot functionality.

Bot:

Added bot difficulty. You can now select a difficulty preset for each bot when loading a savegame or creating a new world

Quality of life:

Added a warning icon in the statistics menu that shows up if the current production rate doesn't match or exeed the consumption rate

Added an auto place button for farm fields

~ Convoys follow their target a little more closely now

~ Tweaked the tanslation for the load and unload button in the trade route menu to be more clear

~ The "Start game" button in the create menu is now grayed out until every player is ready

Bugs:

Fixed a spaceship / building attack related desync that could cause battles to end differently for every player in a multiplayer match

Fixed a building pause desync

Fixed a potential cause for an item desync

Fixed a bot related crash

Fixed a crash that randomly occured in fights

Balancing:

~ Fighter: Upkeep 300 -> 400

~ Defence laser: Charge time 20s -> 15s

~ Railgun: Damage per hit: 360 -> 400

~ Pirates are now a little less aggresive on the easier difficulty settings

Other:

~ Replaced most of the faction portraits in the diplomacy menu with faction flags

Enjoy!

TeamJA