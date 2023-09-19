Planet S Version 0.6.6

Hey everyone!
This patch fixes a couple of desync issues and adds more bot functionality.
Bot:
- Added bot difficulty. You can now select a difficulty preset for each bot when loading a savegame or creating a new world
Quality of life:
- Added a warning icon in the statistics menu that shows up if the current production rate doesn't match or exeed the consumption rate
- Added an auto place button for farm fields
~ Convoys follow their target a little more closely now
~ Tweaked the tanslation for the load and unload button in the trade route menu to be more clear
~ The "Start game" button in the create menu is now grayed out until every player is ready
Bugs:
- Fixed a spaceship / building attack related desync that could cause battles to end differently for every player in a multiplayer match
- Fixed a building pause desync
- Fixed a potential cause for an item desync
- Fixed a bot related crash
- Fixed a crash that randomly occured in fights
Balancing:
~ Fighter: Upkeep 300 -> 400
~ Defence laser: Charge time 20s -> 15s
~ Railgun: Damage per hit: 360 -> 400
~ Pirates are now a little less aggresive on the easier difficulty settings
Other:
~ Replaced most of the faction portraits in the diplomacy menu with faction flags
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update