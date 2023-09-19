 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet S update for 19 September 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12228548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This patch fixes a couple of desync issues and adds more bot functionality.

Bot:

  • Added bot difficulty. You can now select a difficulty preset for each bot when loading a savegame or creating a new world

Quality of life:

  • Added a warning icon in the statistics menu that shows up if the current production rate doesn't match or exeed the consumption rate
  • Added an auto place button for farm fields
    ~ Convoys follow their target a little more closely now
    ~ Tweaked the tanslation for the load and unload button in the trade route menu to be more clear
    ~ The "Start game" button in the create menu is now grayed out until every player is ready

Bugs:

  • Fixed a spaceship / building attack related desync that could cause battles to end differently for every player in a multiplayer match
  • Fixed a building pause desync
  • Fixed a potential cause for an item desync
  • Fixed a bot related crash
  • Fixed a crash that randomly occured in fights

Balancing:

~ Fighter: Upkeep 300 -> 400
~ Defence laser: Charge time 20s -> 15s
~ Railgun: Damage per hit: 360 -> 400
~ Pirates are now a little less aggresive on the easier difficulty settings

Other:

~ Replaced most of the faction portraits in the diplomacy menu with faction flags

Enjoy!

TeamJA

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948431 Depot 1948431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948432 Depot 1948432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948433 Depot 1948433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link