Steam Achievements is here!

The latest update to Tower Walker has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Start the game to trigger auto syncing for all your previous earned milestones and get your achievements transfered to Steam today! Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0069.4681):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 91 Steam Achievements

Added auto syncing triggers for all savedata

Added compability system for current milestone database

TOWER

Fixed issue with pet size not being correct above Lv.30

Pets now grow in size until Lv.80 (previous Lv.30)

Fixed a number errors in milestones

Changed milestones rewards for "Rogue Master" and "Mystic Master"

Fixed an issue that didnt show "Soul Shard" drop on floor 111 and above

Rebalanced item drops in the tower

C-grade item now drops on floor 38 and above

B-grade item now drops on floor 59 and above

A-grade item now drops on floor 77 and above

S-grade item now drops on floor 92 and above

Talon of Mortuus now drop from plants (floor 101 - 110)

Ruby now drop from orcs (floor 111 - 123)

Runestone now drop from orcs (floor 111 - 123)

"Soul Hunter" armor and head is now only attainable through crafting or as a very rare shadow drop

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

"Explore the tower"

"Crafting master"

"Party leader"

"Warrior Master"

"Rogue Master"

"Mystic Master"

"Super Grade"

"Equip a ring"

"Equip 2 rings"

"Enchant ring "

"Enchant ring to +5"

"Enchant D-grade weapon"

"Enchant C-grade weapon"

"Enchant B-grade weapon"

"Enchant A-grade weapon"

"Enchant S-grade weapon"

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +5"

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +10"

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +15"

"Invite a party member"

"Invite 2 party members"

"Invite 3 party members"

"Defeat GIANT RAT"

"Defeat KORGON THE SLAYER"

"Defeat BLADEMASTER URGO"

"Defeat ANCIENT SEER"

"Defeat VIRGIL THE HAMMER"

"Defeat BLOOD LORD BREVI"L

"Defeat VENGEFUL WRAITH"

"Defeat ROTTEN KINGSLAYER"

"Defeat CRYPT LORD LOTHRAX"

"Defeat FANG"

"Defeat TEOS THE BEAST"

"Defeat NIGHTSTALKER KORAK"

"Defeat SPIDER QUEEN"

"Defeat SILVER RANGER YAGUA"

"Defeat HIGH PRIEST EODAS"

"Defeat WARSMITH EMERON"

"Defeat TYRANT KING GODRIN"

"Defeat ELDER DRAGON"

"Defeat GORECLAW"

"Defeat WOLFGRIN"

"Defeat FUNGUS"

"Defeat ELDER PLANT"

"Tyrant to max level"

"Blademaster to max level"

"Paladin to max level"

"Phantom to max level"

"Ravager to max level"

"Stalker to max level"

"Bishop to max level"

"Soultaker to max level "

"Archmage to max level"

"Level all classes to max level"

"REACH THE BASEMENT"

"REACH THE BARRACKS"

"REACH THE CURSED LIBRARY"

"REACH THE CULT QUARTERS"

"REACH THE HAUNTED KITCHEN"

"REACH THE CRYPT"

"REACH THE RUINS"

"REACH THE WEST WING"

"REACH THE NEST"

"REACH THE HALLS OF LIGHT"

"REACH THE SERVANTS QUARTERS"

"REACH THE UPPER CHAMBERS"

"REACH THE GOBLIN HALLS"

"REACH THE TEMPLE GARDENS"

"Reach level 30"

"Reach level 40"

"Reach level 50"

"Reach level 60"

"Reach level 70"

"Reach level 80"

"Reach level 90"

"Reach level 100"

"Reach level 110"

"HARDCORE (All classes)"

"HARDCORE (Mystic)"

"HARDCORE (Rogue)"

"HARDCORE (Warrior)"

"DEFEAT EODAS (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT EMERON (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT GODRIN (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT ELDER DRAGON (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT GORECLAW (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT WOLFGRIN (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT FUNGUS (SOLO)"

"DEFEAT ELDER PLANT (SOLO)"

"ASCENSION (1)"

"ASCENSION (5)"

"ASCENSION (10)"

PETS

Pet(Summon) "Snail" now give resistance bonus to warrior

Pet(Summon) "Snail" now give resistance bonus to rogue

Pet(Summon) "Crocodile" now give armor bonus to mystic

MISC

Added "Auto sync loading trigger" for all previous milestones

Increased total max damage limit in the combat engine

Improvements to all item systems (again)

Minor improvements to combat AI behaviour

Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement I"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement II"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"

Added some additional preparation work for "Steam Cloud"

Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"

Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"

Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Even more stability fixes for faster loading times

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!