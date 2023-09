Share · View all patches · Build 12228380 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Game Crash Reporting

This hotfix introduces changes that make it possible to report game crashes.

If you're experiencing game crashes, you can help me fix them by following the instructions in this forum post.

I'm sorry if you experienced frequent crashes.

Fixing these issus is currently my priority.